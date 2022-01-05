News

SA recorded 11,000 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2022 - 20:14
There have been 3,494,696 cases and 91,561 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in SA to date. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

SA recorded 11,106 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

This means that there have been 3,494,696 cases and 91,561 Covid-19 deaths confirmed to date.

Of the new cases, the NICD said, the most were again recorded in KZN (2,863), closely followed by the Western Cape (2,834). There were 2,156 cases recorded in Gauteng and 1,228 in the Eastern Cape. No other province recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the past day.

The NICD said there were 349 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 8,887.

Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in routine testing, a government ...
News
2 days ago

SA records 139 deaths, 8,078 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

The 139 deaths took the total number of fatalities in SA since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 91,451, the NICD said on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

Western Cape has most new active Covid-19 cases

Most new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday were in the Western Cape (27%). followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%.
News
2 days ago

