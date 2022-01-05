SA recorded 11,000 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths in 24 hours: NICD
SA recorded 11,106 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.
This means that there have been 3,494,696 cases and 91,561 Covid-19 deaths confirmed to date.
Of the new cases, the NICD said, the most were again recorded in KZN (2,863), closely followed by the Western Cape (2,834). There were 2,156 cases recorded in Gauteng and 1,228 in the Eastern Cape. No other province recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the past day.
The NICD said there were 349 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 8,887.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.