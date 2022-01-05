Protesters object as sick suspect arrested over ANC triple shooting is granted bail

A gravely ill suspect — one of four people charged with the Inanda drive-by shooting of three ANC members in September — was granted R3,000 bail in absentia in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The victims had been attending an ANC branch nomination meeting at Buhlebethu school when an Opel Corsa with four occupants pulled up and fired shots at them.

The nominated candidate was to represent the party and subsequently ward 54, an ANC stronghold, in the November elections.

Siyabonga Lundy, Sibongile Buthelezi, Samukelisiwe Maphumulo and Thembinkosi Mkhwanazi were arrested by members of the political task team in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37.

In his written affidavit presented to court, Lundy cited his kidney failure as a medical condition for which he was unable to receive proper treatment while being detained.

The father of three said he was not at the scene when the shooting occurred on September 11.