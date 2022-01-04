News

Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland province

04 January 2022 - 16:07
Teachers in the inland provinces will return to school on January 17 while pupils go back on January 19. Stock photo.
Teachers in the inland provinces will return to school on January 17 while pupils go back on January 19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/olegdudko

Schools, for teachers and pupils in the coastal provinces, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape, will reopen on January 10 and 12 respectively.

Teachers in the inland provinces, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West, will return to school on January 17 while pupils will go back on January 19.

That’s according to the school calendar for 2022.

As matric pupils wait for the release of their results by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on January 20, her spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga clarified misunderstandings about the pass requirements.

He tweeted a fact sheet stating there were frenzied debates over the release of the results.

“Outrage is often expressed that the lowest possible pass mark per subject is 30%. However, what is not fully understood is that no candidate can obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC) if he or she passes all seven subjects at 30%.”

He said pupils must pass at least three of the seven subjects at 40%.

Mhlanga said arguments were made that raising the 30% threshold to 50%, for example, would improve the education system.

“However, a 2014 ministerial committee, which recommended several changes to the NSC, did not recommend changing the lowest threshold. It is acceptable assessment practice to ensure provision is made for different levels of achievement.”

He said all education systems “have different levels of passes, not just one pass mark”.

In 2020, 62.4% of pupils obtained admission to bachelor and diploma studies.

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwean schools to stay closed due to Covid-19: Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indefinitely deferred the reopening of schools, citing high numbers of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the ...
News
11 hours ago

School pit toilets crisis: EFF welcomes SAHRC court action against ‘looting’ government

The opposition party committed to supporting the commission in its pursuit of justice as a friend of the court, and called on South Africans to do ...
News
1 week ago

Anger as KZN school withholds pupils' reports for nonpayment of fees

The annual practice of some schools illegally withholding pupils’ end-of-the-year report cards because of outstanding fees or pupils' failure to ...
News
1 month ago

Teachers cry foul over withdrawal of rural work bonus

Limpopo teachers have raised concerns about the cancelation of the rural incentives as they are already earning peanuts.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze