WATCH | 'I'll meet you on the steps of parliament': Mazzone to Zuma-Sambudla
Zuma-Sambudla posted a tweet on Sunday expressing apparent happiness about the fire in parliament
DA member of parliament criticises those who were gleeful about a fire breaking out in parliament.
DA MP Natasha Mazzone appears ready to square off with former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over Twitter comments made about the fire which damaged large parts of parliament.
Mazzone said she was disappointed by the comments made by "MPs who are actually going out and saying the fire was beautiful".
She also expressed concern about comments made by Zuma-Sambudla, who tweeted "Amandla" in response to the fire.
Cape Town…We See You! Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! pic.twitter.com/wJQNPNKdyN— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) January 2, 2022
There Is No Such Thing As A Coincidence!Could This Bcause Of The Upcoming Vote Of No Confidence Brought By @ATMovement_SA?This Is A Sign To Move Parliament To PTA.Why Must Our Parliament Be In A Province Where The Settlers Arrived&Started Our Problems?Those Statues Must Also Fall pic.twitter.com/PqmTgMo6l6— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) January 2, 2022
Mazzone said she would meet Zuma-Sambudla at the steps of parliament, at the statue of Nelson Mandela, to defend the institution.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.