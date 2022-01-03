WATCH | 'I'll meet you on the steps of parliament': Mazzone to Zuma-Sambudla

DA MP Natasha Mazzone appears ready to square off with former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over Twitter comments made about the fire which damaged large parts of parliament.

Mazzone said she was disappointed by the comments made by "MPs who are actually going out and saying the fire was beautiful".

She also expressed concern about comments made by Zuma-Sambudla, who tweeted "Amandla" in response to the fire.