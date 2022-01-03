'The entire roof is now engulfed': Parliament fire erupts again
A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has again erupted and “engulfed the entire roof”.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.
JUST NOW: Unfortunately, after almost two days of brave battle with the flames in the National Assembly Building, more fire has just been fanned up. Firefighters remain at the scene and are continuing with the fight to bring fire under control #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/tNAHw0ThWU— Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 3, 2022
Cape Town fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse also confirmed that the fire had “flared up”.
“The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire. There are six firefighting appliances on the scene, as well as the hydraulic platform from Roeland Street fire station.”
JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said that the wind had gotten steadily stronger, which "ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening".
The strategy, he said, was to "contain the current fire area above the fourth and fifth floor.
"The fire is not contained," he added.
In a statement, parliament said: "The almost two-day brave and courageous battle by firefighters against the flames that gutted various buildings of parliament suffered a set-back when flames suddenly flared up from the roof of the building this afternoon.
"The resurgence of the fire follows earlier information from firefighters regarding the risky high temperature levels at the gutted buildings."
The presiding officers — National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo — said reinforcement firefighters had been called in.
"The presiding officers continue to be encouraged by the resilience, courage and bravery of the firefighters in their battle to bring the fire under complete control," they said.
