News

WATCH: Parliament fire — suspect being questioned says Ramaphosa

By TIMESLIVE - 02 January 2022 - 14:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside parliament on Sunday
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside parliament on Sunday
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa says one person is being held for questioning after a fire broke out in parliament in the early hours of Sunday.

Ramaphosa arrived at parliament  shortly after 1pm to inspect the damage accompanied by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and public works minister Patricia de Lille.

“We must be thankful the offices have not burned to the ground. Everyone acted with speed and we are thankful that everyone mobilised. There are certain things that do work,” he said. Ramaphosa described as “devastating” the news of the fire, especially a day after Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral.

“It's just really a terrible setback. The Arch would've been devastated as well. This is a place he supported and prayed for.”

He said the city’s firefighters should be praised for their efficient service.

“They intervened at the right time. Their appearance has saved a very important national key point.”

TimesLIVE

Fire sparks concern over parliament opening and state of nation address

A fire that has damaged sections of parliament in Cape Town and now spread to the National Assembly chamber has sparked concerns over the opening of ...
Pic of The Day
2 hours ago

Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says

Parliament caught fire on Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town confirmed.
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration