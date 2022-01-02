Sad day for democracy in SA as firefighters contain blaze in National Assembly chambers — De Lille

Public works minister Patricia de Lille said it was a “very sad day for democracy in SA” after a fire broke out in parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Speaking outside parliament on Sunday, De Lille told media that firefighters had managed to contain the fire in the chambers of the National Council of Provinces.



“We have the situation under control for now. The fire is now being contained in the National Assembly chambers.

“This is a very sad day for our democracy because parliament is the home of our democracy and parliament is a strategic key point.”

“We are going to look at CCTV cameras now. The minister of state security Zizi Kodwa is on his way here and once we’ve gone through all of that (CCTV footage) we’ll provide an update,” De Lille told reporters.