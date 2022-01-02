Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of cost-cutting, says union

Heads must roll and parliament management must take responsibility for not having security on duty to prevent a disastrous fire that broke out in parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

That's according to the provincial secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the Western Cape, Baxolise Mali.

Mali said security guards were not on duty when the fire broke out due to a cost-cutting directive they received at the beginning of December.

"They stopped protection services (security) from coming in on weekends because they said parliament doesn't have money, so they would not be able to pay them for overtime," Mali said.

"Now the leadership and management of parliament must take responsibility for this sabotage. If protection services were on duty, the damage would have not been this extensive," he said.

Mali said parliament relied on police to do the guarding in the absence of security staff.

"The problem with the police is that they are only stationed outside the building and they are hardly inside, so it wouldn't be easy for them to detect the fire," he said.