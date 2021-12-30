News

Severe thunderstorms and hail expected in KwaZulu-Natal

30 December 2021 - 13:38
Lightning, wind and hail can be expected in the late afternoon and overnight in KZN. Stock photo.
Lightning, wind and hail can be expected in the late afternoon and overnight in KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms and hail over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. 

This included an orange level five weather warning for parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, encompassing the uMkhanyakude, Zululand and King Cetshwayo district municipalities. 

An orange level five warning has been issued for parts of northern KZN on Thursday.
An orange level five warning has been issued for parts of northern KZN on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

A yellow level two warning was issued for six other districts including the eThekwini, iLembe, uMgungungdlovu, uThukela, Amajuba and uMzinyathi municipalities. 

A yellow level two weather warning has been issued for six districts in KZN on Thursday.
A yellow level two weather warning has been issued for six districts in KZN on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

Two weeks ago the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, experienced torrential downpours accompanied by hail which left streets flooded and saw substations across the city damaged.

The aftermath resulted in residents in the northern suburbs being left without electricity for 11 days. 

TimesLIVE

Tutu wanted his coffin to be 'the cheapest available'

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was "very clear on his wishes for his funeral" and wanted "no ostentatiousness or lavish spending", his trust says.
News
1 day ago

Tutu’s body escorted into cathedral by his daughter Thandeka

The body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday in a plain wooden coffin.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration
Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 