Flight ban cancels Mauritius holidays for SA tourists

SA Airways said on Wednesday Mauritius has extended the travel ban on all commercial flights to and from SA from Saturday January 1 to January 31.

A statement by the Mauritian government read: “Any person having been physically present in the Republic of SA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia within the past 14 days preceding the date of arrival in Mauritius will not be allowed entry or transit in the Republic of Mauritius with immediate effect.”

SAA said all flights (SA190/SA191) and (SA7109/SA7110) to and from Mauritius will be cancelled up to and including January 31.