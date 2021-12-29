Flight ban cancels Mauritius holidays for SA tourists
SA Airways said on Wednesday Mauritius has extended the travel ban on all commercial flights to and from SA from Saturday January 1 to January 31.
A statement by the Mauritian government read: “Any person having been physically present in the Republic of SA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia within the past 14 days preceding the date of arrival in Mauritius will not be allowed entry or transit in the Republic of Mauritius with immediate effect.”
SAA said all flights (SA190/SA191) and (SA7109/SA7110) to and from Mauritius will be cancelled up to and including January 31.
“Bookings from February 1 will remain in place for now.
“SAA is allowing flexibility and encourages customers to make use of a free change policy to rebook later.
“Should you need to postpone your travels, there’s no need to contact us immediately, when the travel ban is lifted your booking office will assist with the rebooking.”
Passengers may call SAA's contact centre on 011-978-1111 and select option 1 for assistance, or alternatively send an e-mail to SAACustomerService@flysaa.com.
