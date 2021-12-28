Man 'set alight by community as revenge' for death of ex-lover's son, 6

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating two cases of murder and arson after a Verulam community allegedly hunted down a man — thought to be responsible for a Christmas Day fire at a Verulam home that claimed the life of a six-year-old — and set him alight.

KZN Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Verulam police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in the Tandani area in Verulam, where they found the burnt body of a six-year-old boy.

“It is alleged by the complainant that a 25-year-old ex-boyfriend burnt down her shack with her son in it after he had an argument with her current boyfriend. The victim was burnt beyond recognition,” she said.

“The matter was reported to the police and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”

Mbele said the next day at about noon, the angry community located the ex-boyfriend and allegedly set him alight.

“He sustained burn wounds on the body and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two cases of murder and arson were opened at Verulam for further investigation.”

She said the community is urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands or they would face the might of the law.

