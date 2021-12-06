QUIZ | After matric, should you choose contact or distance learning?
Both methods of learning hold benefits, but it can be tricky to choose what's best for you
It has been nearly two years since the news broke of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.
Teaching staff at campuses across the country have found new ways to continue activities previously held in person. They have had to adapt group projects for the online space and use new technology to help their students.
For those involved in distance learning, however, it was business as usual. Course work and teaching remained relatively unaffected and, in fact, as more people have now shifted their lives onto the internet, they have also enrolled in online courses in higher numbers.
Stadio Higher Education is an expert in both distance and contact learning. Its students use state-of-the-art virtual learning channels where all learning material is shared. They can easily engage their peers and get help from their lecturers.
But which mode of learning is the best for you? Take our quiz to find out:
1. Do you:
a) enjoy the energy of being around people according to a timetable, orb) enjoy your own space and freedom with your time?
2. Do you:
a) have a solid internet connection (Wi-Fi or data), orb) have transport to and accommodation near a campus?
3. Do you:
a) have the self-discipline and strong internal motivation to study, orb) need motivation from your fellow students and lecturers to study?
4. Do you:
a) currently work or want to take up a job, orb) have time to study full-time?
5. Do you:
a) value affordability and convenience, or b) value world-class facilities and face-to-face interactions (with masks, of course)?
Scroll down to grade your answers.
Your answers
Mostly As: If you've chosen mostly As, distance learning is a great option for you. You value time, money and convenience without compromising on quality.
Mostly Bs: If you've chosen mostly Bs, you should consider contact learning. You benefit from being around people and learning through tactile methods, and you want the full experience of campus life.
You do you! To choose education your way, apply now.
How to apply
Click here to apply if you know what you’d like to study, or find out more here if you’re still not sure about a study direction.
Need more help? Click here.
You can expect vibrant teaching on relevant and innovative topics by expert lecturers. They focus on disciplined learning, develop your skills and create networks that prepare you for the changing world of work.
However, your holistic development is also important, and Stadio inculcates the values of social consciousness and responsible citizenship in its graduates.
To speak to a Stadio student adviser, call 087 158 5000 or e-mail hello@stadio.ac.za.
How to apply and register to start your studies in 2022
Making the move from high school to a higher education institution is already challenging, but starting 2022 without somewhere to study can feel altogether overwhelming! Just pause and breathe: you can still secure your space now.
Here are four tips to help you apply and register with ease:
- First map out the career paths in which you’re most interested. This will help you find an institution with the right courses for you. Stadio offers more than 50 qualifications available on its campuses nationwide.
- Visit a Stadio campus close to you – they all comply fully with Covid-19 measures. The student recruitment advisors will help you apply and register by guiding you through the process and giving you all the assistance you need.
- Remember to take your documents with you. You will need your ID and your statement of results. Stadio applications are free – and you can review all the fees online.
- Bombard your Stadio student advisor with questions. Make sure you know when classes will start, when your orientation date is, and what you will need when you start your studies.
Click here to see the qualifications offered at Stadio Higher Education campuses >>