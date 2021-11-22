News

DA's Mpho Phalatse is Joburg mayor — 'Tshwane next,' says Herman Mashaba

22 November 2021 - 22:23
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
The DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg
The DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Thanks to ActionSA and the EFF, the DA is in control of Johannesburg.

This after Dr Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious against outgoing mayor Mpho Moerane of the ANC in the battle to wear the mayoral chains in SA's economic hub. Phalatse beat Moerane by 23 votes to become the first female mayor of the metro.

This concluded the DA's takeover, after a win for the position of speaker by 29 votes, with Vasco da Gama emerging victorious against the ANC's Eunice Mgcina.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the DA had him and the EFF to thank for its win, which he promised will be repeated in Tshwane on Tuesday.

“There's been discussions between us and the EFF to say let us support the DA and see what happens. What was important to us was to make sure that we do not have an ANC government in all three Gauteng metros.

“We agree with the EFF that we will not allow the DA to give this municipality to the ANC. We are proud of our achievement now we've removed the ANC from government, not only Joburg but in Ekurhuleni too and we will do it in Tshwane tomorrow,” said Mashaba.

TimesLIVE

I’m no EFF lackey and Zille is a liar, says Mashaba

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba yesterday hit out at the DA for labelling him an EFF lackey, a central claim behind its refusal to back him for mayor ...
News
16 hours ago

DA's da Gama elected Joburg council speaker

DA councillor Vasco da Gama has been elected speaker of the City of  Johannesburg council.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony