Right to bodily integrity must be balanced with right to safe working environment, Ramaphosa tells Cosatu

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the government respects workers' right to bodily integrity when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations, a balance has to be found between those rights and others' right to work in a safe environment.

“Workers can rest assured that we respect the right to bodily integrity and all other constitutional rights with regard to vaccinations. This is our stance about respecting the bodily rights of everyone in SA.

“However, this must be balanced against the right to a safe working environment, and it is correct to take measures to ensure the economy can reopen in a safe manner that protects all workers,” he said.

Ramaphosa was addressing the first day of labour federation movement Cosatu's central committee four-day meeting, which started on Monday.

“We urge the federation to step up efforts to convince, educate and persuade workers and indeed all South Africans about vaccinations and that they should be vaccinated,” he said.