SA records 6,590 Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths in 24 hours: NICD
There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
The new infections came from 35,100 tests at a positivity rate of 18.8%.
The latest figures mean that there have been 2,546,762 total cases and 75,201 total deaths recorded to date across SA.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,974), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,525) and Gauteng (1,252).
The NICD said there had been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 15,071 people are currently being treated for Covid-19 related complications in SA's hospitals.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.