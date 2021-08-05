Tito Mboweni is no longer finance minister as Ramaphosa lets him leave
Tito Mboweni is no longer SA's finance minister, and will be replaced by Enoch Godongwana.
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night he had accepted a “long-standing request” from Mboweni to be removed from his post.
Ramaphosa said that Godongwana would take over from Mboweni.
“I am grateful to Mr Mboweni for responding to the call I made to him to serve our nation. Today, I have acceded to his request to leave, and we wish him well in his endeavours — and I am sure he will continue to excel and also be available for certain tasks that he may be given from time to time,” Ramaphosa said.
