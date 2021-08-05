News

Tito Mboweni is no longer finance minister as Ramaphosa lets him leave

By Staff Reporter - 05 August 2021 - 21:43
Tito Mboweni stepped down as finance minister, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Tito Mboweni is no longer SA's finance minister, and will be replaced by Enoch Godongwana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night he had accepted a “long-standing request” from Mboweni to be removed from his post.

Ramaphosa said that Godongwana would take over from Mboweni.

“I am grateful to Mr Mboweni for responding to the call I made to him to serve our nation. Today, I have acceded to his request to leave, and we wish him well in his endeavours — and I am sure he will continue to excel and also be available for certain tasks that he may be given from time to time,” Ramaphosa said.

