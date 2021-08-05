News

Three trucks torched in Mpumalanga

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 05 August 2021 - 15:04
The Mpumalanga police are investigating an incitement to commit public violence case after three trucks and a bakkie were burnt in Ermelo.
The Mpumalanga police are investigating an incitement to commit public violence case after three trucks and a bakkie were burnt in Ermelo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Three trucks and a bakkie were torched on Wednesday evening in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Capt Carla Prinsloo said the officers who attended to the scene found three trucks and a double-cab bakkie burning, while a fourth truck was damaged.

“The incidents happened on the N2 freeway between Ermelo and Piet Retief. We are not sure what happened because when the police arrived at the scene, the trucks were already burning,” Prinsloo said.

“We suspect the drivers of the trucks fled the scene because they did not come forward to give police information regarding the incidents.”

She said the police had not made any arrests, but had opened a case of incitement to commit public violence.

TimesLIVE

We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo

The reopened N3 thundered again early on Saturday as hundreds of trucks left Johannesburg loaded with food and other essential goods to replenish ...
News
2 weeks ago

Damage of at least R100m caused by protests, says KZN government

"Conservative estimates" are that the damage to private and public property in the province is at approximately R100m, but this could increase as ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cyril condemns ‘ethnic’ call to arms in protest violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night said sporadic violent protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma must be condemned and said some ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting