Three trucks torched in Mpumalanga

Three trucks and a bakkie were torched on Wednesday evening in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Capt Carla Prinsloo said the officers who attended to the scene found three trucks and a double-cab bakkie burning, while a fourth truck was damaged.

“The incidents happened on the N2 freeway between Ermelo and Piet Retief. We are not sure what happened because when the police arrived at the scene, the trucks were already burning,” Prinsloo said.