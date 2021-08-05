Children brought to SA without dad's consent must return to Thailand: court

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled against a woman who unilaterally removed three children, of whom she had shared custody with her former husband, from Thailand and brought them to SA in December 2019.

The court on Tuesday dismissed her application for leave to appeal against an order made by the Western Cape High Court in October last year, which ordered the children's return to Thailand.

The woman, a South African citizen, and the father, a British national, were married in the US in February 2007. Three children — twins aged nine and another aged 12 — were born of the marriage.

The family resided in Thailand from 2016 and the couple was divorced in June 2018, in accordance with Thai law. In terms of the agreement which regulated the divorce, both parents agreed to have joint custody of the children, with the children residing with the woman while the man had visitation rights.

After the divorce, the woman moved to a remote location in Thailand and the man encountered problems in visiting his children.