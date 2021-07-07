Covid-19 cases spike to 21,400 in 24 hours as 411 deaths are recorded

SA saw a jump in the number of Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 21,427 new cases recorded in 24 hours.

This was higher than the 15,501 recorded on Tuesday, the 12,513 recorded on Monday and the 16,585 recorded on Sunday. It was the first time since July 3 (26,485 cases) that there were more than 20,000 infections recorded in a single day.

In their daily statistical update, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the new cases came from at a positivity rate of 30.3%.