'First time I held a scalpel and cut into a body sealed the deal': young Dr takes human anatomy by storm

At the age of 23, Jeshika Luckrajh had never lived outside her family home in Durban. However, at 24 the University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer has already achieved what it takes other professionals decades to accomplish.

Her aptitude in human anatomy not only saw her land a job in one of the top universities in the world, but she is one of the youngest academics in the country, has already published at least five research papers and has presented her work at several national and international conferences.

“Academia is tough. But if you love your field, and you have this passion for the science, you focus, you persevere. And you go, go, go,” she said.

This Youth Month, the lecturer in clinical anatomy at UCT’s department of human biology talks about her steep trajectory into academia and how having mentors has helped her realise her dream.

It was in biology class at school that she had discovered the intricacies of the body and how it all fitted together, particularly the vascular system that operated like rivers and tributaries to feed the heart, brain and organs.