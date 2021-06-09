Police Covid-19 deaths double in just six months, parliament hears

Police minister Bheki Cele told parliament on Wednesday that the country had lost 665 officers to Covid-19, while more than 30,000 tested positive for the virus.

This is double the number of police officers who had been reported to have died from Covid-19 in January this year, when the number stood at 330.

Cele revealed these figures at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) while delivering his budget speech address.

“We dedicate this speech to all members and employees of this sector who have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Up to this point, we have lost 635 police, and 30,333 have been infected. Many of them could not get their well-deserved, dignified send-off because we had to observe Covid-19 regulations,” said Cele.