Sowetan introduces digital subscriptions: a letter from our editor

Dear Reader,

June 1 marks 15 months since I took over as editor of this iconic publication.

What a ride it has been! I have come to learn that the Sowetan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many South Africans. This is thanks to its illustrious history of activism and the bravery of my predecessors such as Percy Qoboza, Aggrey Klaaste, Joe Thloloe and many others who made it a formidable voice in our media landscape.

This history compels us, the current generation of Sowetan journalists, to pursue our work relentlessly and with the highest journalistic integrity and a commitment to truth and social justice. We are committed to helping you understand and engage with your immediate world — whether it is the collapse of our cities and towns; opportunities in entrepreneurship; what is happening in your community or at your favourite football club; or navigating your consumer issues.

We do this in the context of a rapidly evolving media industry globally, driven by your consumption patterns, which have cemented digital media as the primary source of information.

Our audience numbers attest to this. SowetanLIVE boasts an average of 3-million unique browsers (readers) per month in SA, and more than 90,000 readers have registered on our website in a matter of months.

That strengthens our resolve to tell your story with all its nuances and within the context of our complex, multicultural society. But to do so, we must remain sustainable as an organisation. We must invest heavily in resources, skills and the latest technology to keep meeting your expectations.

So, like many platforms across the world, we have had to assess our business model to ensure that we are able to meet the growing demands of public-interest journalism.

For this reason, from June 8 we will offer digital subscriptions on SowetanLIVE for a mix of free and paid-for content.

While most of our breaking news will remain free to read, for R65 per month (or with a R10/day pass or a R25/week pass), you will also have full access to all our exclusive, in-depth content, including:



