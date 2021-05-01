WATCH | Snow in Drakensberg, Eastern Cape and Lesotho
The Drakensberg, Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape got a taste of winter after snow fell overnight, while chilly conditions and rain are expected to spread to other areas of SA this weekend.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges, bad driving conditions and possible mudslides over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.
Take a drive with us through the snow capped mountains surrounding Afriski❄️❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 30, 2021
Video by Martin Schultz @SnowReportSA @visitlesotho @TheReporterLS @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/vbGirHiuou
“The snow fell this morning. We are expecting a 60% chance of showers over Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday. There is also a 30% chance of rain in the eastern parts of the country,” said Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
“On Sunday we are expecting a 30% to 60% chance of rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal. The weather should go back to normal then.”
Snow is dumping down at Afriski! ❄️❄️❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 30, 2021
Video by Martin Schultz @visitlesotho @TheReporterLS @GetawayMagazine @TheCitizen_News @Netwerk24 @SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/vhjqxVDne9
Robin Moon, marketing manager of the Afriski resort in Lesotho, said the snow had created excitement and rejuvenated their business.
“We’re so excited today, it’s been a great week. Since Covid-19 we didn’t have people coming in. The borders are opening soon and the snow is creating an interest,” said Moon.
“This has awakened something in all of us.”
#Snow on the Maloti and Drakensberg Mountains overnight, brace yourselves for a chilly weekend #snowfall #Drakensbergmountains #Drakensberg #drakensbergaccommodation pic.twitter.com/GG7qg0R3J9— Berghouse&Cottages (@berghouse) April 30, 2021
Winter Wonderland #LesothoSnow ❄️— The Reporter - Lesotho (@TheReporterLS) April 30, 2021
📍Location: Letseng Diamond Mine
📷 Photo Supplied pic.twitter.com/16mh8rLSAh
