QUIZ | After matric, should you choose contact or distance learning?

It has been a year since the news broke of the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. By March 26 2020, SA was in full lockdown.

Teaching staff at campuses across the country had to find new ways to continue activities that had previously been held in person, in what is known as contact learning. They had to adapt group projects for the online space and use new technologies to help their students, all while grappling with a global health crisis.

For those involved in distance learning, however, it was business as usual. Course work and teaching remained relatively unaffected and, in fact, as more people shifted their lives onto the internet during lockdown, they also enrolled in online courses in higher numbers.

But which mode of learning is the best for you? Take our quiz to find out:

1. Do you:

a) enjoy the energy of being around people according to a timetable, or

b) enjoy your own space and freedom with your time?

2. Do you:

a) have a solid internet connection (Wi-Fi or data), or

b) have transport to and accommodation near a campus?

3. Do you:

a) have the self-discipline and strong internal motivation to study, or

b) need motivation from your fellow students and lecturers to study?

4. Do you:

a) currently work or want to take up a job, or

b) have time to study full-time?

5. Do you:

a) value affordability and convenience, or

b) value world-class facilities and face-to-face interactions (with masks, of course)?

Scroll down to grade your answers.