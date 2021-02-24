WATCH | Meet Lulu, the dog who inherited R72m when its owner died

A dog named Lulu from Tennessee in the US is R72.9m richer after her owner, Bill Dorris, died last year. Yep! Lulu is now a multimillionaire after Dorris left $5m for her care.

According to a BBC report, Dorris stated in his will that on his passing, Lulu would be left with his friend, Martha Burton, who would be paid for the dog’s monthly expenses.

Instead of ticking boxes on that lottery ticket, you might want to transform into a dog to become a millionaire. Here’s to manifesting that your owner is very rich!

TimesLIVE