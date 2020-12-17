Netflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board

Netflix says it has appointed Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board.

According to financial news publication Quartz Africa, Masiyiwa is the founder of Econet Group, which has operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and beyond. These include Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading mobile operator, Liquid Telecom, the pan-African broadband company, and its subsidiary Africa Data Centres, the fast-growing data centre company which just raised $300m (R4.43bn) from the US government’s development finance arm.

“Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth,” said Masiyiwa in a statement.

