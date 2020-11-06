Parents under fire after 'barbaric' Guy Fawkes attacks by Cape Town youngsters

"Disturbing, heartbreaking and barbaric." That was the City of Cape Town's verdict on Friday after Guy Fawkes attacks on elderly people and animals.

"There were numerous incidents of adults and elderly persons being chased, threatened and assaulted by mobs of youngsters brandishing socks filled with paint, Nugget [shoe polish] and sharp objects designed to cause harm," said JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security.

"The metro police incident log also shows these mobs roaming around in areas like Lavender Hill, Matroosfontein, Hanover Park, Bishop Lavis and Lentegeur, throwing firecrackers into the yards of residences and at dogs.