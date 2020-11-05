Ramaphosa won't take further action against minister over Zimbabwe flight

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said he would not be taking further disciplinary action against defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for a controversial flight which ferried ANC delegates to Harare in September.

The flight was made in an air force jet.

“I do not intend to take any further action. I deem the reprimand given to the minister, the directive that three months’ salary be donated to the Solidarity Fund, and the obligation to ensure that the costs of the trip are reimbursed by the political party [which has been done] sufficient sanction,” said Ramaphosa in a written reply to the National Assembly.

He was responding to parliamentary questions submitted by the DA’s Dr Leon Schreiber, who asked the president whether he intended taking further action against the minister for failing to comply with guidelines for international travel.

If not, Schreiber wanted Ramaphosa to give reasons as to why as the minister would not account for “contravening the explicit provisions of the guidelines by undertaking an unauthorised international trip at taxpayer expense”.