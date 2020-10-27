SA records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

This means that there are now 717,851 confirmed infections across the country.

Mkhize said there were also 45 Covid-19 related deaths recorded since the release of Monday's figures. Of these, 19 took place in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the remaining being historical deaths that had been verified since Monday's statistical release.

There are now 19,053 confirmed fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mkhize said that there were now 647,833 recoveries, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,726,875 total tests to date, with 17,472 falling in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE