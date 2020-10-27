I'm the scapegoat, says former Gauteng health CFO over PPE scandal

Former Gauteng health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya says she is being made a scapegoat for the corruption allegations related to Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) that have rocked the department.

In August, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an interim freezing order against the bank accounts of a number of companies, saying its investigation had uncovered that contracts were corruptly awarded to Ledla Structural Development — a “proxy” for Royal Bhaca Projects, owned by the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The Dikos are family friends of former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was fired this month after the SIU wrote topremier David Makhura detailing the findings of its investigation.

Lehloenya resigned at the end of May. Masuku has launched a separate court case challenging the letters sent to Makhura.

In the meantime, the Special Tribunal is due to hear in November whether the interim freezing order should be made final.