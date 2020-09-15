Germany says foreigners must share in R98m Covid-19 relief gift to Cape Town

Germany is giving €5m (about R98m) to feed Cape Town families hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown, but on condition that at least 20% of beneficiaries are foreigners.

In addition, the KfW German Development Bank said half the spaza shops where digital vouchers are spent must be owned by foreigners.

A deal about the terms of the relief aid was signed at a meeting on Thursday between German ambassador Martin Schäfer and Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.