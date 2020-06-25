Ekurhuleni keeps tariffs unchanged to give residents financial relief

Residents in the City of Ekurhuleni will be relieved to hear that the council will not increase municipal tariffs within its control in the coming financial year in response to financial strain caused by Covid-19.

Ekurhuleni chose to keep tariffs within its control unchanged in the 2020/2021 financial year to help ratepayers cope with the financial strain caused by Covid-19. These include assessment rates, sundry tariffs, refuse removal, burial and cemetery and municipal bus services.

Other services such as water and electricity may increase as they are regulated beyond local government.

This package will come at a cost of R956m to the city.

This was announced by Ekurhuleni MMC for finance and economic development Nkosindiphile Xhakaza when he delivered his budget for 2020/2021 in Germiston on Thursday.

Xhakaza said the decline in the economy and the financial strain that residents faced had an impact on the city’s budget projections.