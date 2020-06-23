Robbers steal cops' guns at police station in Bushbuckridge

Three unknown suspects have robbed the Bushbuckridge police station in Mpumalanga of six firearms, including two R5 rifles.

The robbers were all in balaclavas.

“It is reported that yesterday [Monday] night the Bushbuckrige police station was [attacked] by an unknown number of suspects who made off with six firearms. The suspects also shot and injured a data typist on their way out,” said national police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

Sources at the station told SowetanLIVE that one suspect entered the station’s computer room where four officers were seated.

“When the officers tried to stop the the man, two more men in balaclavas appeared and one fired a shot which hit the data typist on the leg. The man offered to do the same to the police and also took their firearms. In the safe they took the two R5 rifles shotguns and went off.”

Muridili said the province has implemented the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all the resources needed to investigate and trace the perpetrators.

“The affected members will be afforded counselling by our employee health and wellness.”

She said the police are appealing to anyone with information to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.