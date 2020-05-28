Malema warns that opening of churches is 'a trap'

EFF leader Julius Malema has called the opening of church services "a trap".

Malema appealed to EFF members not to go to church and also for pastors to reconsider the decision.

"You're going to die. It's a set-up; do not go to church. Look at what the church did in Bloemfontein [when a large number of churchgoers were infected with Covid-19]. We have evidence of what the church can do. Do not go to church. Our people can still pray at home. Our leaders can still reach out to our people through different methods," Malema said.

His warning comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that places of worship can open under level 3 of the lockdown if they follow strict social distancing protocols.

"Places of worship may reopen, subject to strict restrictions - which are absolutely necessary," Ramaphosa said.

"Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship may resume services. But these will be limited in size to 50 people or less, depending on the space available."

Meanwhile, religious leaders such as Pastor Mboro have agreed that churches need to be innovative to stay financially afloat.

"Churches must find ways and projects that will raise funds and keep churches going. We cannot rely on government to subsidise our churches because there are too many churches," he said. "Churches should learn to self-govern, self-fundraise and to self-regulate."