Cash-in-transit robbery suspect waits to hear about bail in second case.

A notorious alleged cash-in-transit robber is expected to appear in court on Thursday to hear judgment on his bail application.

Elvis Press Makhubela,41, will hear the outcome of his bail application in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court where he is facing charges of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Makhubela was traced and arrested in March following an operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit.

Police linked him to at least two cash-in-transit robberies which took place in the Sabie and Nelspruit areas of Mpumalanga during 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“The accused made court appearances on March 20 and 31 and his bail application, which was vehemently opposed by the investigators, was heard last week Monday, May 11 2020,” Ramovha said.

Makhubela was allegedly part of a heavily armed group that attacked an armoured cash vehicle en route to Marble Hall in May 2017.