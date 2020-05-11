Share your thoughts about SowetanLIVE and you could win R1,000 in airtime

Calling all Sowetan readers! Are you part of the loyal family who never goes a day without buying a copy of the newspaper or do you prefer to visit us online at SowetanLIVE? Whatever your preference, we'd love to get your input – and it could win you R1,000 in airtime.

Our survey will take only about six minutes to complete.

If you would like to enter the draw for the prize of R1,000 in airtime, you'll be asked in the survey to provide your name and email address.