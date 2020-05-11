Embattled Lesotho PM's coalition collapses

The government of Lesotho's embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane collapsed on Monday after his coalition partners pulled out and the formation of a new administration could take two weeks, the speaker of parliament said.

Pressure has escalated on the kingdom's 80-year-old prime minister to resign early over allegations he had a hand in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife.

Thabane's own All Basotho Convention (ABC) and two coalition parties on Monday ended their support for Thabane's four-party coalition.

"We have verified by way of reading these letters that the four-party coalition agreement has been terminated," National Assembly speaker Sephiri Motanyane said during a brief parliamentary sitting.

As per the country's constitution, the speaker will inform King Letsie III of parliament's intention to form a new government and name a new premier.

That is likely to happen on May 22, according to the ABC party.

"Thabane is now a caretaker prime minister until May 22 when a new prime minister is sworn in," ABC deputy chairman Sam Rapapa told AFP.