UJ designs prototype for low-cost ventilators

A team of engineers and healthcare specialists from the University of Johannesburg have created a prototype for a low-cost ventilator in their fight against the deadly Covid-19.

The team is led by experienced engineers Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu.

“Ventilators are complex medical devices, and it is more intricate than simply squeezing a bag," Sabatta said. "Our product includes devices such as pressure sensors, flow sensors, and a number of control algorithms. It can, therefore, be set up to perform more advanced ventilation tasks such as pressure support ventilation (PSV) or synchronous intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV).

"This is a step up in ventilation support, by being able to assist patients further when they are tiring from being on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) systems for extended periods of time,” he said.