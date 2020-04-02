Taxi industry relieved Mbalula hit a u-turn on rules

“The truth of the matter is that we need to keep operating if our business is to continue. The fact is that there aren't enough masks and saniters as well.”

These were the words of a taxi monitor at Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg following transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s visit to the rank on Thursday where he donated buckets of hand saniters and medical masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mthandeni Ndlovu, a monitor for the Faraday Taxi Association, told Sowetan that Mbalula’s announcement on Wednesday morning that they could increase their load from having seven passengers to 10 would help to alleviate their financial constraints.

“I don't think we would have managed to control a full load of passengers by providing them with masks and making sure that everyone had their hands sanitised,” Ndlovu said. “We appreciate that Mbalula has found a middle ground to this situation, because we are operating at a loss and this at least helps to resolve that.”