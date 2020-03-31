Covid-19 patient (86) dies in Free State with his wife hospitalised

The first death of a Covid-19 patient has been recorded in the Free State after an 86-year-old man died in hospital.

It is believed that the man contracted the virus after attending a church service in Bloemfontein in early March where the department has identified 1 259 people who came into contact with 480 people who were in attendance. ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has since tested positive after attending the same service.

South Africa's coronavirus-related death toll now sits at three, with 1 326 infections.

Department of health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the 86-year-old man's name could not be mentioned at this point.

"We are dealing with a fragile family situation because his 81-year-old wife is also admitted at hospital at this time,"said Mvambi.

Mvambi said the department was due to meet the man's family on Tuesday morning who were unhappy that they saw the news of his death on social media and not by delegates of the department.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced new measures the government was putting in place to ramp up screening and testing in the country. He said that over ten thousand health workers would start going door-to-door to do screenings and testing.