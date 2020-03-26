NSFAS pays R4.2bn to colleges and universities for students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has paid R4.2bn to institutions as an upfront payment.

Minister of higher education & training Blade Nzimande said the amount includes the second upfront payment of R677m which was paid to assist students with transport and accommodation during the registration period.

Nzimande said he was pleased with the report from the NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen on the contingency plans and disbursements of NSFAS student bursaries during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

He said, according to the report, the student financial aid scheme had processed almost all the applications received to date, including the TVETs and university walk-ins received during the first quarter of 2020.