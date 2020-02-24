Report finds 48 HIV-positive women coerced into being sterilized at public hospitals

“You HIV people don’t ask questions when making babies. You must be closed up…Just sign the form.”

This is what one HIV-positive woman was told by a health worker as she was being coerced into agreeing to get sterilized at a public hospital.

These revelations are contained in a report by the Commission for Gender Equality (GCE) released on Monday on forced and coerced sterilization in public hospitals.

The investigation arose from complaints by Her Rights Initiative and the International Community of Women Living with HIV to the commission.

A total of 48 HIV-positive women fell victim to coerced and forced sterilization in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng public hospitals. Five hospitals were implicated in Gauteng, while KwaZulu-Natal had 10 health facilities implicated.

During its investigation, the commission requested information from the respondents; held meetings with the affected departments and also visited the implicated hospitals.

Affidavits were also taken from the women who detailed how their rights were violated in public hospitals.