SAPS and Facebook launch Amber alert to help find missing children.

Social media giant Facebook has teamed up with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to find missing children using a child abduction emergency alert commonly known as Amber alert.

South Africa is the first country in Africa to receive this programme and the 23rd in the world.

Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said this programme has seen a success in countries such as Ecuador and Australia.

"We are going to be launching a programme seeking to find missing children. We have a pandemic on our hands."

She said this was part of combating crimes against women and children.

"An average of more than 200 children will be reported missing every month."

Only half of these children are found while the rest of the cases go cold.

Mosikili said they were approached by Facebook which presented to them how it can assist in recovering the children.