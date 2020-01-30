Builders protest over nonpayment at Gauteng's Savanah City housing development

Contractors working at the Savanah City housing development in Midvaal have blocked roads protesting over payment.

About 36 sub-contractors have downed tools after the company they work for failed to pay them for November and December.

Johnny Motseki, who is part of the committee representing the sub-contractors, said they have tried to engage the main contractors but nothing happened.

"We've sent our invoices after doing a lot of work. We spent our money to do the work but we still have not been paid," he said.

Motseki said the sub-contractors are owed about R1.1m.

The contractors are building 500 houses at Savanah City which is Gauteng's biggest housing project.