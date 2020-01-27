Legendary photographer Santu Mofokeng dies

Celebrated documentary photographer and mentor Santu Mofokeng has died at the age of 63.

According to a family statement, Mofokeng died on Sunday in the presence of his loving family.

The seasoned lensman who is known for documenting religious and cultural activities is hailed as one of the greatest photographers.

Writer and art critic Sandile Ngidi defined Mofokeng as one of the best South African documentary photographers. Ngidi reminisced about a documentary Mofokeng did on people preaching in trains.

“Santu Mofokeng belonged to a committed generation of photographers that gained prominence in the alternative media in the 80s and 90s. This series is on train churches. Salutes!”

The seasoned photographer showed interest in photography at a young age after his sisters gave him his first camera. His career began as a street photographer and in 1987 he joined the New Nation newspaper.

Mofokeng horned his skills working for Afrapix collective and went on to carve an international career that has won him glowing accolades which include the Ernest Cole Award (1991).