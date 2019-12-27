Lily miners hopeful of recovering bodies of 3 colleagues as they make 'progress' underground

Former mineworkers of the collapsed Lily Mine outside Barberton in Mpumalanga say they are making progress in finding their three colleagues who were buried in 2016 when the mine collapsed.

Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarenda and Yvonne Mnisi disappeared on February 5 2016 when the container they were working in plunged downwards when the mine collapsed.

After the mine collapse, 76 employees on duty that day were rescued through a shaft window while the container with the three disappeared.

Rescue missions and recovery missions were abandoned after the soil proved unstable and collapsed again and the mine owner, Gold Fields, later said it had no money to continue with any recovery actions.

Former employees, community members and the families of the three miners have been camping outside the mine gate since April 30 this year.

“We are seeing a progress, we have reached level four underground and we managed to find machines that we left underground," said spokesperson of the former employees, Harry Mazibuko.