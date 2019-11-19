Local model hits the big time in Europe
Hammanskraal-born Katlego Phajane wanted to become a model since she was a very young girl.
She's now doing her dream job in one of the world's
fashion capitals. Since her primary school days, Phajane, 29, often pictured herself walking on the catwalk or doing fashion shoots.
She started modelling while in high school. Her big break came in 2014 when she was crowned Miss Veet 2014, opening more opportunities for her. She even moved to Cape Town. Phajane said she's inspired by models such as Naomi Campbell, Liya Kebede and Alek Wek. Phejane is signed by an agency in Milan, Italy, where she's now currently based.
"My journey has been nothing short of amazing. I have met designers such as the legendary Giorgio Armani and the equally amazing Alberta Ferretti," said Phajane.
"Even though it's my first year in Europe, for a first timer, I have impressed quite a few big brands that keep me very busy here."
She has already worked with luxury brands such as the fashion, beauty and perfume house Rochas in Paris.
"I am currently booked by Moncler until December. I have become a regular for Ports 1961 in Milan.
"I have also worked with Grey Goose among others, and have worked with Dsquared, with whom I am already pre-booked for 2020," she said.
"I am looking forward to preparing for fashion week early next year, as well as to continue working hard and booking more big brands." Added Phajane.
Phajane said that she aims to take her career to greater heights.
"I have a number of goals I want to achieve in the next few years, one of them is working with agencies across the globe and to open my own agency in South Africa," she said.
Phajane said she wants to show the world that SA is a "gold mine of diverse girls".
"We have to help young ladies reach their goals in pursuing their modelling careers," said Phajane.
She encouraged other young South African girls from townships who want a career in modelling to follow their dreams.
"Never stop believing in yourself. Remember, it only takes one yes.
"Always work hard on being your next best and lastly, put God first," said Phajane.
