Local model hits the big time in Europe

Hammanskraal-born Katlego Phajane wanted to become a model since she was a very young girl.

She's now doing her dream job in one of the world's

fashion capitals. Since her primary school days, Phajane, 29, often pictured herself walking on the catwalk or doing fashion shoots.

She started modelling while in high school. Her big break came in 2014 when she was crowned Miss Veet 2014, opening more opportunities for her. She even moved to Cape Town. Phajane said she's inspired by models such as Naomi Campbell, Liya Kebede and Alek Wek. Phejane is signed by an agency in Milan, Italy, where she's now currently based.

"My journey has been nothing short of amazing. I have met designers such as the legendary Giorgio Armani and the equally amazing Alberta Ferretti," said Phajane.

"Even though it's my first year in Europe, for a first timer, I have impressed quite a few big brands that keep me very busy here."

She has already worked with luxury brands such as the fashion, beauty and perfume house Rochas in Paris.

"I am currently booked by Moncler until December. I have become a regular for Ports 1961 in Milan.

"I have also worked with Grey Goose among others, and have worked with Dsquared, with whom I am already pre-booked for 2020," she said.