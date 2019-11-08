News

PODCAST | Pinetown unsolved serial murders: the River Strangler

True Crime South Africa

By Nicole ENGELBRECHT - 08 November 2019 - 15:20

In 1995 a serial killer prowled the streets of Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. He would take the lives of two teenage girls and leave two other young women traumatised before seemingly disappearing into thin air. Dubbed the River Strangler for his choice of location for his horrendous crimes, this killer has managed to escape justice for almost 25 years despite the most highly qualified profilers and investigators doggedly working the case.

LISTEN TO THE STORY:

Two-and-a-half decades after Pinetown was terrorised by these horrific crimes, True Crime South Africa spoke to friends and acquaintances of the victims as well as former police officers who worked in the area at the time. Teenager Kim Bodington and Kate Willy had their lives cut short in the worst imaginable way, but their memories have lived on in the hearts of those who loved and knew them. In this episode, we seek to give them back their voices.

Serial murders are perhaps the most terrifying of crimes, but an unsolved serial murder is absolutely chilling. Serial killers do not stop killing unless they are arrested or killed themselves. Where did the River Strangler go, and is he still walking among us?

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Limiting guns reduces killings by the weapons

SA has the highest reported rate globally of females murdered by shooting in a country not engaged in war
Opinion
2 days ago

Waiting to exhale: The story of Alexandra township

A bird’s eye view of Alexandra in northern Johannesburg from the top of Alex Mall tells the story of how the 1913 Native Land Act changed the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Decline in gun violence sees 'only' 41 deaths at weekend in Cape metro

The equivalent of nearly four football teams were murdered in the Cape Town metro region over the past weekend, but as crime levels persist and the ...
News
3 months ago

There will be no tears or funerals in Nigeria

South Africans are at war with themselves
Opinion
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X