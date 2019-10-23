Eunice Seekoe appointed deputy VC at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Professor Eunice Seekoe has been appointed the new deputy vice-chancellor for Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria. She will be responsible for teaching, learning and community engagements.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule described Seekoe as a distinguished and well-respected academic and leader in the health sciences fraternity and academia in general.

“She is credited with the establishment of a health sciences faculty at the University of Fort Hare in 2016 and is certainly not a stranger in this field. She has also published scholarly articles in many academic journals on a variety of topics and made numerous presentations on international platforms,” Pule said.

Among the qualifications she holds include a doctoral degree in health management from the University of Johannesburg, an MBA, M Soc SC, and a BA Cur attained from other institutions.

“The university welcomes her and will undoubtedly gain from her enormous experience, knowledge and leadership abilities as it continues to produce quality health sciences professionals to address the health challenges and needs of South Africa.

"Our institution is a fledging university and the only institution in the country specialising in health sciences and boasts eminent academics and NRF [National Research Foundation]rated professors in their respective fields,” Pule said. He said Seekoe has already commenced her new role.