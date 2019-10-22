Mike Mangena drug trial struck off court roll

The drug case against former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike “Sporo” Mangena and his three co-accused has been struck off the roll in the Randfontein magistrate’s court.

SowetanLIVE has established that Mangena’s case was removed from the court roll on September 3 after it had been postponed many times and the state was still not ready to begin with trial.

This was confirmed on the court's records on Tuesday.

Mangena was arrested in November last year after police raided his farm in Hillside, Randfontein, where they found a drug-manufacturing plant.

The drug-manufacturing barn was situated on the farm which also had chickens, goats, cattle and ducks. Inside the barn police said they found chemicals used to produce mandrax.

Mangena was arrested with three men who were found on the farm. These were Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogolane. Mangena has been out on R50,000 bail while his co-accused remained in custody as they did not have proper documentation for being in the country.

In his bail application, Mangena confirmed that the property in question belonged to him but said he had no dealings with what was happening on the farm. He told the court, through his lawyers, that he leased the property to a third party and was not aware of activities taking place on his farm.